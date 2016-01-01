Overview

Dr. Raphael Farra, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Farra works at Raphael Farra MD in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.