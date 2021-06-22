See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Raphael Darvish, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raphael Darvish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Darvish works at Skinpeccable Dermatology & Cosmetic Laser Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skinpeccable Dermatology & Cosmetic Laser Center
    11611 San Vicente Blvd Lbby Level, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 979-7546
  2. 2
    Brentview Medical Urgent Care
    8264 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 522-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Warts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 22, 2021
    Very helpful and friendly
    — Jun 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Raphael Darvish, MD
    About Dr. Raphael Darvish, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245457811
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raphael Darvish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darvish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darvish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darvish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Darvish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darvish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darvish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darvish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

