Dr. Raphael Bones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Bones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raphael Bones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe.
Dr. Bones works at
Locations
-
1
Prixus Medical Group8624 Lee Vista Blvd Ste 2, Orlando, FL 32829 Directions (407) 720-3209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bones?
Really great he spent 45 minutes with me. I felt that he thoroughly covered my issues and made recommendations that were sound and reasonable and more out of the box then my former primary would recommend.
About Dr. Raphael Bones, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326069857
Education & Certifications
- Hospital de la Concepcion
- Universidad Central Del Caribe
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bones works at
Dr. Bones speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.