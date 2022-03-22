Overview

Dr. Raphael Albert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Albert works at Methodist Physician Group in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.