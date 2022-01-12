Dr. Raphael Aharon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Aharon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raphael Aharon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10837 71st Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-6120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Spent a lot of time with me. He was able to figure out my issues
About Dr. Raphael Aharon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aharon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aharon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aharon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aharon has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aharon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aharon speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aharon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aharon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aharon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aharon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.