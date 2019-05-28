Dr. Raoul Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raoul Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raoul Mayer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
Georgia Spine & Neurosurgery Center LLC2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 710, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7490
Emory Hillandale Hospital2801 Dekalb Medical Pkwy, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 501-8000
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
Emory At Hillandale Lithonia PC5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 205, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (404) 501-7490
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He treated me very well and answered all my questions
About Dr. Raoul Mayer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629046859
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Excision of Rectal Tumor, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.