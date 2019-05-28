Overview

Dr. Raoul Mayer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Mayer works at Emory at Decatur Thoracic Surgery in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Excision of Rectal Tumor, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.