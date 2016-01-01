See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Dora, FL
Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD is a ophthalmology specialist in Mount Dora, FL. Dr. Maizel completed a residency at UMDNJ. He currently practices at Mid Florida Eye Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Maizel is board certified in Ophthalmology.

Locations

    Mid Florida Eye Center - Mount Dora
    17560 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Mid Florida Eye Center-Leesburg
    600 N 14th St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Mid Florida Eye Center - Summerfield
    17556 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Mid Florida Eye Center- Wildwood
    5743 Williamsburg Ln, Wildwood, FL 34785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Mid Florida Surgery Center - Mount Dora
    17564 US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Quest Diagnostics
    17650 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878
    Surgery Center of the Villages LLC
    17560 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 820-7878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Retinal Necrosis Chevron Icon
Adult Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Angioid Streaks of Choroid Chevron Icon
Anti-VEGF Therapy Chevron Icon
Areolar Atrophy of the Macula Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Atrophy, Progressive Bifocal Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroid Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diseases Leading to Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinopathy, Familial Chevron Icon
Exudative Vitreoretinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lattice Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macula Halo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Polypoid Degeneration Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Traction Detachment of Retina Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinochoroidopathy Dominant Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • HAP Insurance
  • Humana
  • Keystone Health Plan East
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
  • Medicaid
  • MultiPlan
  • Pipefitters
  • POMCO Group
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Vista Health Plan
  • WellCare

About Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1831192954
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor
  • UMDNJ
  • Chestnut Hill Hosp
  • Temple University School of Medicine
  • Ophthalmology
  • Adventhealth Waterman

Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maizel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maizel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maizel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maizel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maizel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maizel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maizel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maizel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maizel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.