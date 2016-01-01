Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maizel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD
Overview
Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD is a ophthalmology specialist in Mount Dora, FL. Dr. Maizel completed a residency at UMDNJ. He currently practices at Mid Florida Eye Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Maizel is board certified in Ophthalmology.
Locations
1
Mid Florida Eye Center - Mount Dora17560 US HIGHWAY 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (888) 820-7878
2
Mid Florida Eye Center-Leesburg600 N 14th St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (888) 820-7878
3
Mid Florida Eye Center - Summerfield17556 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
4
Mid Florida Eye Center- Wildwood5743 Williamsburg Ln, Wildwood, FL 34785 Directions (888) 820-7878
5
Mid Florida Surgery Center - Mount Dora17564 US Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (888) 820-7878
6
Quest Diagnostics17650 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
7
Surgery Center of the Villages LLC17560 SE 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (888) 820-7878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
About Dr. Raoul Maizel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831192954
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- UMDNJ
- Chestnut Hill Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Waterman
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Maizel?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maizel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maizel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maizel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maizel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maizel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maizel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maizel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maizel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maizel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.