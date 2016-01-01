Dr. Raoul Biniaurishvili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biniaurishvili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raoul Biniaurishvili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raoul Biniaurishvili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from First Moscow Medical Institute.
Dr. Biniaurishvili works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Raoul G. Biniaurishvili MD PC11685 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 464-7820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biniaurishvili?
About Dr. Raoul Biniaurishvili, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Georgian and Russian
- 1851326466
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- First Moscow Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biniaurishvili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biniaurishvili accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biniaurishvili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biniaurishvili works at
Dr. Biniaurishvili has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biniaurishvili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Biniaurishvili speaks Georgian and Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Biniaurishvili. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biniaurishvili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biniaurishvili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biniaurishvili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.