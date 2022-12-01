See All Gastroenterologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hilal works at Family Physicians Of Metro West in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL, Maitland, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Keaveny, MD
Dr. Andrew Keaveny, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Nicole Loo, MD
Dr. Nicole Loo, MD
8 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Raj Satyanarayana, MD
Dr. Raj Satyanarayana, MD
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Metro West
    6320 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4014
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Oviedo
    220 Alafaya Woods Blvd Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4014
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Lake Nona
    12601 Narcoossee Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4014
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Center for Advanced Gastroenterology
    740 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4014
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Semoran Location
    1287 N Semoran Blvd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4014
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:30am
  6. 6
    Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Lake Mary
    4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 305, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 585-2200
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
  7. 7
    Center for Advanced Gastroenterology / Apopka
    200 N Park Ave Ste B, Apopka, FL 32703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4014
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 10:30am
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Hernia
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hilal?

    Dec 01, 2022
    Very thorough and informative. Took his time explaining my condition. Very satisfied.
    Luis A Gonzalez — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hilal to family and friends

    Dr. Hilal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hilal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD.

    About Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427161793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med Affill Hosps
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilal has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hilal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raouf Hilal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.