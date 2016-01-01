Dr. Rao Movva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rao Movva, MD
Overview
Dr. Rao Movva, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College.
Locations
Resolve Healthcare LLC545 Valley View Dr, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 277-1180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rao Movva, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073515243
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Movva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Movva accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Movva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Movva has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Movva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Movva. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movva.
