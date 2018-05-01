Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aburashed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO
Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.
Main Street Pediatric Adolescent818 W King St Ste 102, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-1390
Memorial Healthcare Diabetes and Endocrinology802 W King St Ste E, Owosso, MI 48867 Directions (989) 723-1390
- 3 4680 McLeod Dr E Ste 2, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 497-3140
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
he always listens and makes me feel like he truly cares. he wants me to be as well as I can and always takes time to explain things. he is worth the long drive to see him.
About Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University/ Sparrow Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Albion College
- Neurology
Dr. Aburashed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aburashed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aburashed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aburashed has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aburashed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aburashed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aburashed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aburashed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aburashed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.