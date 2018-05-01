See All Neurologists in Owosso, MI
Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO

Neurology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Aburashed works at Memorial Healthcare Institute For Neuroscience in Owosso, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Street Pediatric Adolescent
    818 W King St Ste 102, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-1390
  2. 2
    Memorial Healthcare Diabetes and Endocrinology
    802 W King St Ste E, Owosso, MI 48867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 723-1390
  3. 3
    4680 McLeod Dr E Ste 2, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 497-3140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Mclaren Flint
  • Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Migraine
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 01, 2018
    he always listens and makes me feel like he truly cares. he wants me to be as well as I can and always takes time to explain things. he is worth the long drive to see him.
    Stacy in Marquette,Mi — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790909711
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michigan State University/ Sparrow Hospital
    Internship
    • Sparrow Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Albion College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rany Aburashed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aburashed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aburashed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aburashed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aburashed has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aburashed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Aburashed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aburashed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aburashed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aburashed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

