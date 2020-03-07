Dr. Abdallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rany Abdallah, MD
Dr. Rany Abdallah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bear, DE.
Locations
Apico Pain Mgmt. LLC100 Becks Woods Dr Ste 201, Bear, DE 19701 Directions (843) 817-2730
- 2 1197 Airport Rd Fl 2, Milford, DE 19963 Directions (844) 365-7246
- 3 223 Wilmington W Chester Pike Ste 214, Chadds Ford, PA 19317 Directions (844) 365-7246
Center for Interventional Pain Spine LLC118 Sandhill Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 477-1706
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I had a very good experience with Dr. Abdullah. I was hoping he would be able to do my permanent SCS surgery and am quite distressed that he is no longer with UVM Medical Center.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
