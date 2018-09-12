Dr. Ranley Desir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranley Desir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranley Desir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosps
Locations
Miami Center for Advanced Cardiology LLC2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 749-0150
Gables Radiology Associates PA815 NW 57th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 261-0555
Miami Center for Advanced Cardiology4308 Alton Rd Ste 970, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-6001Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desir?
Dr Desir is not only knowledgeable but also caring to his patient.
About Dr. Ranley Desir, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Cree and French
- 1629071576
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med Affil Hosps
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desir has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desir speaks Cree and French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Desir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.