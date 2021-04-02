Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miocinovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD
Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
1
Urology17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (630) 790-1221
2
Duly Health and Care1801 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 469-9200
3
Urology430 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 790-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miocinovic was a referral from my PCP due to 2 large cancerous tumors, a rare condition. Dr. communicated all of the possible outcomes in advance, set up an emeregency meeting with a top oncologist and scheduled the appropriate robotic surgery and procedure. I had a very good outcome from the above with a rapid recovery. The nurses in the OR told me that Dr. is the best and handles the most complex cases. He personally calls with results and personally responds to concerns as they arise. Dr. truly has patient care as a top priority.
About Dr. Ranko Miocinovic, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, Macedonian and Serbian
- 1164687539
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Baldwin Wallace College
- Urology
