Overview

Dr. Ranka Samsa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus

Dr. Samsa works at South Mountain Nephrology, LLC in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ, Livingston, NJ and Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Mountain Nephrology LLC
    5 Franklin Ave Ste 401, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 284-0377
  2. 2
    FMC - Pinebrook
    155 Berkeley Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 412-0066
  3. 3
    Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7150
  4. 4
    Fresenius Medical Care North Montclair
    114 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 744-2058

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ranka Samsa, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Croatian
    • 1962514018
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • Beth Israel Medical Center North
    • Health Care Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samsa has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

