Dr. Samsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranka Samsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranka Samsa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Samsa works at
Locations
1
South Mountain Nephrology LLC5 Franklin Ave Ste 401, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 284-0377
2
FMC - Pinebrook155 Berkeley Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Directions (973) 412-0066
3
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7150
4
Fresenius Medical Care North Montclair114 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-2058
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Samsa is a very caring doctor. She is very intelligent and explains things in a manner in which her patient can understand. Her bed side manner is wonderful she makes her patients feel good about themselves.
About Dr. Ranka Samsa, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Croatian
- 1962514018
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center North
- Health Care Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samsa has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samsa speaks Croatian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.