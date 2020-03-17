Dr. Ranjodh Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjodh Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjodh Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Babich Skin Care Center Inc.304 W Hay St Ste 313, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-5500
-
2
Decatur Memorial Hospital2300 N Edward St, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-5500
-
3
Decatur Obgyn Associates LLC1 Memorial Dr Ste 300, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent overall care from surgery to post op follow up appointments. Friendly, attentive staff. Mindful of patient privacy and addressed concerns with care.
About Dr. Ranjodh Singh, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1013161538
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
