Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Snehal A Patel MD Pllc201 Blossom St Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-4848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ardent Clinic LLC218 W Nasa Pkwy Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-4848
Swallowing and Speech Services Pllc199 Blossom St Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He spent a lot of time with my mom and did a thorough interview and physical. I found him very caring and personable. He was the first doctor to correctly diagnose my mother with Parkinson's Plus. He is kind, thoughtful and very knowledgable.
About Dr. Ranjitkumar Patel, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275573180
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
