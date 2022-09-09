Dr. Ranjith Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjith Shetty, MD
Dr. Ranjith Shetty, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Main Office5307 Main St, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 841-8876
Second Location6475 Oregon Jay Rd, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Directions (352) 597-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Shetty?
I have gone to Dr Shetty for over 30 years! When I started teaching in a local elementary school ,which had tons of dust, I had seven sinus infections in one year! After being tested and finding out dust was my number one thing I was allergic to we began shots. Now I am retired and not in contact with as much dust and only need to go about every 5 to 6 weeks! Couldn't be happier with the doctor and his staff. Just found out now that on Medicare he is not in my network ugh! But they are so wonderful I am still going there for my shots until we run out of serum. I could change insurance or I could change doctors. I would hate to lose him as my specialist. I recommend him very highly to everyone!
- Allergy & Asthma
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053426791
- Mysore Medical College
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.