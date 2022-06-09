Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramasamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
UHealth at The Professional Arts Center1150 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6732Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pmSaturday6:00am - 5:30pmSunday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went with fertility issues and was diagnosed with a severe case of varicocele. He performed the surgery and was very honest about the prospects of having children. I knew my chances were slim, but was pleasantly surprised when I was able to father a child within a year. My son is my greatest joy and I owe that to God for having Dr. Ramasamy as my surgeon. His attitude is very pleasant and he is very humble and kind. I continue to see Dr. Ramasamy for TRT. He is the best and would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841459252
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramasamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramasamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramasamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramasamy has seen patients for Varicocele, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramasamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramasamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramasamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramasamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramasamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.