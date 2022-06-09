Overview

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Ramasamy works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.