Dr. Ranjith Krishnankutty, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ranjith Krishnankutty, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India|Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India, 2000-2006 and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Krishnankutty works at Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway
    21208 Northwest Fwy Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3947
  2. 2
    Houston Surgical Group - Dotson Road
    13219 Dotson Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3946
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastrotomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastrotomy

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 05, 2020
I love his office and staff
— Jun 05, 2020
About Dr. Ranjith Krishnankutty, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1720220205
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, 2016
Residency
  • New York Medical College - General Surgery|New York Medical College at Metropolitan Hospital - General Surgery, 2015
Internship
  • University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
  • Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India|Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, India, 2000-2006
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

