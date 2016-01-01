See All Pediatricians in Mineola, NY
Pediatrics
Dr. Ranjith Kamity, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Jss Medical College and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Kamity works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mineola
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 (516) 663-3853

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harlem Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Anemia
Newborn Jaundice
Circumcision
Anemia

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Intubation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Resuscitation Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Infant Care Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ranjith Kamity, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
    NPI Number
    1205061157
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
    Internship
    Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons at Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    Jss Medical College
    Board Certifications
    Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjith Kamity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamity works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kamity’s profile.

    Dr. Kamity has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamity.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamity, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamity appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

