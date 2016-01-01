Dr. Ranjith Kamity, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjith Kamity, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjith Kamity, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Jss Medical College and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Kamity works at
Locations
Mineola259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3853
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlem Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
About Dr. Ranjith Kamity, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1205061157
Education & Certifications
- The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
- Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons at Harlem Hospital Center
- Jss Medical College
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Dr. Kamity accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamity speaks Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.
