Overview

Dr. Ranjith Dissanayake, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Peradeniya and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, North Okaloosa Medical Center and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Dissanayake works at SACRED HEART CANCER CENTER in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Crestview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.