Dr. Ranjit Teji, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjit Teji, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Teji works at
Locations
Ranjit K. Teji MD Sc3344 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 523-9550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ranjit Teji, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023081734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teji has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teji accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teji speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Teji. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teji.
