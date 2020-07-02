Overview

Dr. Ranjit Suri, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Post Grad Inst Med Educ Resrch|University of Pune / Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Suri works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.