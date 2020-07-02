Dr. Ranjit Suri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjit Suri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjit Suri, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Post Grad Inst Med Educ Resrch|University of Pune / Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Suri works at
Locations
-
1
The St. Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center440 W 114Th St, New York, NY 10025 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors - Scarsdale341 Central Park Ave # 1-144, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suri?
Somehow yesterday the site didn't record the 5 Stars .. as it should have! This man is not only a brilliant doctor but a very compassionate and caring human being which is equally as important. To reiterate .. he is my brothers doctor and I have come to NY to help him through some cardiac procedures, which are complicated with the many other medical issues that he has. This doctor has gone above and beyond what I've expected in my brothers care and has kept me informed and updated every step of the way. I can honestly say I would put my own care in his very capable hands (I am retired but have 25+ years experience in the medical field myself). I highly recommend him and to add to this, when communicating with his office staff they reflect the same values and care as the doctor.
About Dr. Ranjit Suri, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1992704571
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp Harvard|Mass Genl Hosp-Harvard|University of Connecticut|University of Connecticut School Medicine|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine|University of Connecticut, School of Medicine
- University Conn School Med
- U Conn Sch Med|University Conn School Med
- Post Grad Inst Med Educ Resrch|University of Pune / Armed Forces Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suri works at
Dr. Suri speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Suri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.