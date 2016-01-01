Overview

Dr. Ranjit Sethi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Sethi works at Ranjit K Sethi MD PC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.