Dr. Ranjit Rajpal, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ranjit Rajpal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Madera Community Hospital.

Dr. Rajpal works at Central Valley Cardiovascular in Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cardiovascular Consultants Inc
    860 E Almond Ave, Madera, CA 93637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 673-5955

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Mitral Valve Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Mitral Valve Disease

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 28, 2020
Dr Rajpal is an intelligent, compassionate, trustworthy Dr. He has been my cardiologist for 3 decades. I brought both parents, my brother and friends to him. He is a very humble man with a strong faith and he has also been in the TOP CARDIOLOGIST IN THE GLOBE, unbelievable accomplishment! Cher, Blondie who work in his office are kind, professional and I've not seen a task they could not handle.
Janalee Standridge — Aug 28, 2020
About Dr. Ranjit Rajpal, MD

  • Cardiology
  • 49 years of experience
  • English, Hindi and Punjabi
  • Male
  • 1427244557
Education & Certifications

  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
  • New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
  • Perth Amboy Genl Hosp|Rajendra Hosp
  • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Madera Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ranjit Rajpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rajpal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rajpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rajpal works at Central Valley Cardiovascular in Madera, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rajpal’s profile.

Dr. Rajpal has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajpal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

