Overview

Dr. Ranjit Makar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital.



Dr. Makar works at Unlv Medicine-Cardiology And Pulmonology in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Torrance, CA and Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.