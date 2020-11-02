Dr. Ranjit Dhaliwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhaliwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjit Dhaliwal, MD
Dr. Ranjit Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of British Columbia Fac Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
The Retina Eye Center - Aiken733 RICHLAND AVE W, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (706) 481-9191
The Retina Eye Center - Augusta3520 Walton Way Ext Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 481-9191
Piedmont Augusta
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Dr.R Dhaliwal and his staff have gone above and beyond to make me feel important and take great care of my eye issues. I have a friend with the same eye issue with another Doctor that has not had the positive treatment I have had. All during my time Dr. Dhaliwal has told me what to expect and he was spot on all the time.If you have eye issues and you want great care and treatment Dr. R Dhaliwal and his staff even during these difficult times is ware to go!!
About Dr. Ranjit Dhaliwal, MD
English
Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Kingston Genl Hosp-Queen's U
St Michael's Hosp-U Toronto
University of British Columbia Fac Med
Ophthalmology
Dr. Dhaliwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhaliwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhaliwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Dhaliwal has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhaliwal on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhaliwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhaliwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhaliwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhaliwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.