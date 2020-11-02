Overview

Dr. Ranjit Dhaliwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of British Columbia Fac Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at THE RETINA EYE CENTER in Aiken, SC with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.