Dr. Ranjini Krishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjini Krishnan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sequim, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Olympic Medical Center.
Locations
Sequim Medical Associates840 N 5th Ave, Sequim, WA 98382 Directions (360) 565-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ranjini Krishnan, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740392703
Education & Certifications
- University WA
- University Pittsburgh Mc-Shadyside
- Kilpauk Med Coll
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
