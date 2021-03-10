Dr. Ranjeeta Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjeeta Mani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjeeta Mani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Mani works at
Locations
-
1
Heart and Brain Center of Texas7810 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 307-2163
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mani?
I was given a vip treatment each time that I have visit.My medical issue that made me have the office visit was taken care of without delay. She’s kind, friendly and knows how to take good care of her patients.She has been my primary care physician for my family for 12 years plus.
About Dr. Ranjeeta Mani, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1780889592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mani works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.