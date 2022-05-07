See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Ranjani Ramanathan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (13)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ranjani Ramanathan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Christian Hospital.

Dr. Ramanathan works at BJC Medical Group at St Peters in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnes Jewish St Peters Family Medi
    201 Bjc Saint Peters Dr Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 916-9615
  2. 2
    Cardiology Diagnostics Ltd
    70 Jungermann Cir Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 441-7174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Obesity

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ranjani Ramanathan, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1639212335
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
