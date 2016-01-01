See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida

Dr. Sarma works at Pediatric Endcrn & Dbts Asscts in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Abnormal Thyroid and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edinburg Office
    5105 S MCCOLL RD, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 307-9254

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Mission Regional Medical Center
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypoglycemia
Malaise and Fatigue
Abnormal Thyroid
Hypoglycemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114213386
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Residency
    • Driscoll Children's Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarma works at Pediatric Endcrn & Dbts Asscts in Edinburg, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sarma’s profile.

    Dr. Sarma has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Abnormal Thyroid and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

