Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD
Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida
Dr. Sarma works at
Locations
1
Edinburg Office5105 S MCCOLL RD, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 307-9254
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarma?
About Dr. Ranjana Sarma, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1114213386
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Driscoll Children's Hospital
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarma works at
Dr. Sarma has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Abnormal Thyroid and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarma speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarma. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.