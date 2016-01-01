Dr. Ohri-Govil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranjana Ohri-Govil, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjana Ohri-Govil, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Ohri-Govil works at
Locations
Union Pediatric Medical Group1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 200, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ranjana Ohri-Govil, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316931637
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohri-Govil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ohri-Govil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ohri-Govil speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohri-Govil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohri-Govil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohri-Govil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohri-Govil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.