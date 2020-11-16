Dr. Luthra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranjana Luthra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjana Luthra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Luthra works at
Locations
-
1
Hurley Medical Center2075 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 839-3717Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luthra?
She listened to my problems and was quite helpful. She does telemed visits which is a plus dduringthese times. I really like her and the entire practice
About Dr. Ranjana Luthra, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1780637694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luthra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luthra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luthra works at
Dr. Luthra has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luthra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Luthra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luthra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luthra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luthra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.