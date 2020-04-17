Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
Virginia Pediatric Group - Fairfax3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7765Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Pediatric Group131 Elden St Ste 312, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 977-5105Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Virginia Pediatric Group - Great Falls737 Walker Rd Ste 4, Great Falls, VA 22066 Directions (703) 977-5104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-5106
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
With the COVID-19 situation, I was very nervous to take my son to the doctor for his 18-month well check and shots. After canceling and rescheduling a few times, I was relieved to learn that Virginia Pediatric group had put in very stringent safety protocols. Forms were sent out ahead of time, and on the day of the appointment, I was asked to stay in my car until I was texted to go in, thus limiting contact with other patients. When it was our turn, both my and my son’s temperature were taken before we could enter. I had to sign one document, the pen was wiped down before and after me using it. Everything was sanitized and all the staff wore masks and gloves. I felt completely secure that we weren’t exposed in any way and commend the team for adjusting to the situation. I would also recommend doing a tele-doctor visit. We’ve done this via video in the past and we were able to get a diagnosis very quickly without needing to put a sick baby in a car. Dr. Jain is lovely and thorough!
About Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital - Schneider's Children's Hospital - Manhasset
- Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
