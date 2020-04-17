See All Pediatricians in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Jain works at Virginia Pediatric Group - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Herndon, VA and Great Falls, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Pediatric Group - Fairfax
    3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7765
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Pediatric Group
    131 Elden St Ste 312, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5105
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Virginia Pediatric Group - Great Falls
    737 Walker Rd Ste 4, Great Falls, VA 22066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5104
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-5106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2020
    With the COVID-19 situation, I was very nervous to take my son to the doctor for his 18-month well check and shots. After canceling and rescheduling a few times, I was relieved to learn that Virginia Pediatric group had put in very stringent safety protocols. Forms were sent out ahead of time, and on the day of the appointment, I was asked to stay in my car until I was texted to go in, thus limiting contact with other patients. When it was our turn, both my and my son’s temperature were taken before we could enter. I had to sign one document, the pen was wiped down before and after me using it. Everything was sanitized and all the staff wore masks and gloves. I felt completely secure that we weren’t exposed in any way and commend the team for adjusting to the situation. I would also recommend doing a tele-doctor visit. We’ve done this via video in the past and we were able to get a diagnosis very quickly without needing to put a sick baby in a car. Dr. Jain is lovely and thorough!
    Jani W — Apr 17, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD
    About Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295893741
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital - Schneider's Children's Hospital - Manhasset
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Ranjana Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

