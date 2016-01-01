See All Psychiatrists in Bristol, PA
Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD

Psychiatry
2 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bristol, PA. They graduated from Prince Of Wales Medical College/Pmch , Patna University and is affiliated with Lower Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Sinha works at WOUND CARE CENTER in Bristol, PA with other offices in Proctorville, OH and Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy and Suicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Care Center
    501 Bath Rd, Bristol, PA 19007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 785-9200
  2. 2
    20 Private Dr # 10467, Proctorville, OH 45669 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 886-0580
  3. 3
    Psychology Associates
    301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 301B, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 321-5780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lower Bucks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Group Psychotherapy
Suicidal Ideation
Anxiety
Group Psychotherapy
Suicidal Ideation
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sinha to family and friends

    Dr. Sinha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sinha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD.

    About Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831299353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wpic-University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Ohio Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Ohio Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Prince Of Wales Medical College/Pmch , Patna University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ranjan Sinha, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.