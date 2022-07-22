Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
Locations
Sullivan Specialty Clinic965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Directions (573) 468-1352
Ophthalmology Associates12990 Manchester Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 966-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Initial visit for cataract surgery was very informative, but there was a lot of pressure to upsell lenses. Also a lot of pressure to order prescriptions from their selected pharmacy instead of my own. The surgery itself was well handled. I was always comfortable and kept informed. Dr. M. is chatty during surgery and kept up a running description of what was going on, which I found interesting. I had the surgery yesterday and have experienced no pain. Staff was friendly and caring and even humorous. Jut be aware of the upselling.
About Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1396743555
Education & Certifications
- University Ok/Dean McGee Eye Institute
- University Tx Sw/Parkland Hospital
- St John Mercy Mc
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
