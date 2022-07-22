See All Ophthalmologists in Sullivan, MO
Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sullivan, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.

Dr. Malhotra works at BJC Medical Group Sullivan Clinic in Sullivan, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sullivan Specialty Clinic
    965 Mattox Dr, Sullivan, MO 63080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 468-1352
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology Associates
    12990 Manchester Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 966-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Infections
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Map-Dot-Fingerprint Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?

    Jul 22, 2022
    Initial visit for cataract surgery was very informative, but there was a lot of pressure to upsell lenses. Also a lot of pressure to order prescriptions from their selected pharmacy instead of my own. The surgery itself was well handled. I was always comfortable and kept informed. Dr. M. is chatty during surgery and kept up a running description of what was going on, which I found interesting. I had the surgery yesterday and have experienced no pain. Staff was friendly and caring and even humorous. Jut be aware of the upselling.
    — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malhotra to family and friends

    Dr. Malhotra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Malhotra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD.

    About Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396743555
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ok/Dean McGee Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tx Sw/Parkland Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John Mercy Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ranjan Malhotra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.