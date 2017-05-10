Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7002Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Santa Ana Outpatient Sgy Center1450 E 17th St # 102, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 543-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta repaired my rotator cuff tear. I am now ten weeks past surgery without any complications. Every appointment he took the time to educate me and answer all my questions. I felt that he included me in making decisions about my care. I would definitely recommend dr. gupta to other people. Whether I would recommend UCI is another question with not such a positive answer.
About Dr. Ranjan Gupta, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285714337
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery/ Microsurgery, UCLA
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
