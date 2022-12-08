Dr. Ranjan Duara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjan Duara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranjan Duara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2543
Foster and Weinshall MD PA4302 Alton Rd Ste 650, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2543
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very grateful to have Dr. Duara as my husband's neurologist, who suffer from dementia and parkison.
About Dr. Ranjan Duara, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1134159700
Education & Certifications
- Nia/Nih
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Christian Med Coll-Madras U
- Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duara has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Duara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.