Overview

Dr. Ranjan Duara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Christian Med Coll-Madras U-Vellore and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Duara works at Mount Sinai Medical Ctr Pdty in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.