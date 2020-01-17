Overview

Dr. Ranjan Chanda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.



Dr. Chanda works at Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.