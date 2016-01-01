Overview

Dr. Ranita Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Eric B Chandler Health Center in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

