Dr. Raniah Khairy, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Raniah Khairy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.

Dr. Khairy works at Champaign Dental Group in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laurel Urology
    1111 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Heritage Valley Beaver

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raniah Khairy, MD

    Family Medicine
    English, Arabic
    1942447834
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raniah Khairy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khairy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khairy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khairy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khairy works at Champaign Dental Group in Johnstown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Khairy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khairy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khairy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khairy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khairy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

