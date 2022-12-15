See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (114)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rania Tabet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Tabet works at Memorial Clinic Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Clinic Associates
    16001 Park Ten Pl Ste 215, Houston, TX 77084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4761
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    East Houston Eye Center
    12970 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4759
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Eye Institute of Houston
    5400 Bissonnet St Ste A, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4762
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Medical Place One
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4760
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Museum District Eye Center
    4704 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4763
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Floaters
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Pterygium
Floaters
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Pterygium
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Essential Blepharospasm
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Black Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Lesions
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis
Iridotomy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratoconus
Laser Cataract Surgery
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Refractive Error
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Repair of Eye Laceration
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Solar Retinopathy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tabet?

    Dec 15, 2022
    Awe inspiring. Best doctor I have experience with.
    Robert S. — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Rania Tabet, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043566839
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rania Tabet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabet speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

