Overview

Dr. Rania Shammas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shammas works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Burbank, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.