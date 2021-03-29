Dr. Rania Shammas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shammas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rania Shammas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Gilbert N. Ross M.d. Inc.2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 518, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 260-8607
Amicus Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center12456 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 758-0820
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Omni
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor. Very knowledgable, empathetic, warm & available. 5 stars!
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- UCLA
- Rheumatology
Dr. Shammas has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shammas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
