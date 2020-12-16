Overview

Dr. Rania Rifaey, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Rifaey works at Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.