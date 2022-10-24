Dr. Rania Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rania Agha, MD
Overview
Dr. Rania Agha, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Agha works at
Locations
-
1
Dupage Immediate Care Ltd1s210 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 282-6004
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agha?
Dr. Agha has been my dermatologist for years. Every appointment is the most positive experience! Not only is she an excellent doctor, but she provides the highest level of care and compassion at every visit!! I have recommended her and will continue to recommend her to friends and family.
About Dr. Rania Agha, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1366601312
Education & Certifications
- Beeson Aesthetic Surgery Institute
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agha works at
Dr. Agha has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agha speaks Arabic and French.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.