Dr. Rania Abdel-Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Kidney Medical Care4168 Southpoint Pkwy S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 551-1185Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Rahman has provided me with diligent and caring treatment for my rare condition
About Dr. Rania Abdel-Rahman, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013059211
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Nephrology
Dr. Abdel-Rahman has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
