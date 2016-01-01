See All Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Rani Lall, DO

Cardiology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rani Lall, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Lall works at Piedmont Physicians in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Heart Institute Perimeter
    6115 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 716-0051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Rani Lall, DO

    Cardiology
    10 years of experience
    English
    1598021180
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
