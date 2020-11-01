Dr. Rani Modayil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modayil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rani Modayil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rani Modayil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Modayil works at
Locations
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think she is the best. Explains everything, listens, & is prompt in calling back. She's done 2 procedures on me & has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Rani Modayil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1831459916
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Gastroenterology
