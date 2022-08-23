Dr. Rani Fritz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rani Fritz, DO
Dr. Rani Fritz, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-2100Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of NY16 Court St Fl 27, Brooklyn, NY 11241 Directions (718) 935-9766Monday6:30am - 5:00pmTuesday6:30am - 5:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fritz is a fantastic doctor. I received great care and results and I highly recommend.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1063647063
- Eisntein-Montefiore Med Ctr
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritz speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
